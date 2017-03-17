PD: Several cars broken into in East Windsor

East Windsor police are looking for three suspects who broke into multiple cars Thursday.

East Windsor police said several cars were broken into Thursday night, following numerous car thefts in the area.

Police said the break-ins occurred in the area of Scantic and Winton Roads between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

One care was stolen from Winton Road, according to officials.

Three suspects exited a black car before breaking into the vehicles, police said.

They said a car on Scantic Road was stolen Tuesday and another stolen car was found two houses away.

Officials warned residents to lock their cars at night and to not leave car keys or anything of value in the vehicles.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.