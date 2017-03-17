Drivers concerned by shaking after snow storm

Car experts say drivers shouldn't worry if they've felt their car shake after Connecticut's most recent snow storm. (WFSB)

Car experts say drivers shouldn't worry if they've felt their car shake after Connecticut's most recent snow storm.

Derek Goddard, who is a manager at Modern Tire in Rocky Hill, said they were flooded with phone calls from drivers worried their cars were in need of repair after the storm.

"Many people thought their vehicles were falling apart because it was shaking so much," Goddard said.

William Sirotnak, of Cromwell, said his father is one of the many concerned customers.

"I just had a conversation with my father the other night about it because he was on his way to work after the storm and he thought for sure he lost a tire," Goddard said.

He says the explanation is a simple one.

Goddard showed Channel Three's Eva Zymaris why the cars shake because of the snow.

"As you can see here, we've got some snow and ice into the wheel...this is the wheel weight, when you add the snow and ice it throws everything off," Goddard said.

Drivers who felt the constant vibration or shaking likely felt it more on the highway driving at a more elevated speed than on local roads.

Goddard said the ice and snow will eventually go away, but if it continues, use a stick or broom handle to break the packed snow and ice apart.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.