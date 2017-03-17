Employee from East Hartford Public Schools terminated for 'inappropriate relationship' with student

An employee for the East Hartford Public Schools was terminated after the administration said that worker had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The incident occurred at the Woodland School where the administration said Nichelle Williams, who was a substitute behavior manager at the school, "acknowledged engaging in Snapchat conversations with a student in the classroom." However, Williams "denied texting with any students from Woodland School," according to the termination letter sent to Williams on Feb. 15.

During a meeting with members of the administration, Williams was showed the "series of inappropriate text messages" between her and a boy at Woodland School.

However, Williams said she did text the boy. But, she said she "never texted anything inappropriate and students must be trying to set you up by showing us fake text messages," according to the termination letter sent to Williams.

"We also did not find it credible that such messages could have been created by students given your initial dishonesty and given the personal nature of information shared in the text messages that wouldn't be known by others.

In the texts, Williams sent over her home address and invited the boy over the home. She also texted him requesting that he not notify his guardians that he was communicating with her as well as "various other inappropriate language and statements throughout the text messages."

The administration also noted that several of the texts were sent during work hours and this relationship violated the staff/student relationship policy. The members of the administration said Williams "fraternized with a student," "may have purchased gifts for one another" and the communication between the two "exceeded the professional relationship."

"Given your violation of these Board policies, your lack of honesty during our meeting with you, and the violation of trust in working with students, I notified you that I was terminating your employment as a substitute behavior manager effective immediately," according to the termination letter sent to Williams.

The incident was reported to the Department of Children and Families and East Hartford Police Department. Police said they are investigating the incident, but no arrests were made in the case.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.