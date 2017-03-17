Shelter says Hope the dog walking, doing well

Hope is recovering after being cared for by a Branford shelter. (Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter)

A dog who gained attention after it was found near death from starvation is doing well, according to caretakers.

The dog, named Hope, was found near a Big Y in Branford while walking down Route 1 on March 17. A woman saw the dog collapse next to the road and took her to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter.

Shelter officials, at the time, said Hope had been starving for as long as three months and was 24 to 48 hours from death. The dog was named "Hope" because the shelter had done everything they could to save her life.

PETA is now offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges of the person or persons responsible for this crime.

"Hope had almost completely wasted away and only narrowly escaped starving to death. PETA is urging anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately so that this dog's abuser can be held accountable and prevented from hurting anyone else," PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien said in a statement earlier this month.

The shelter posted on their Facebook page that Hope is doing well.

"As a matter of fact I was visiting with Hope and brought her out to my car to get something for her and she jumped in the car and then all around in the car. She was curious, she was wagging her tail and she just looked like a dog that wanted to go for a car ride," the shelter said.

Although they say they're optimistic about her recovery, they remain cautious.

"Hope still has quite the road to recover but we have to say that today made our hearts soar. We still need to follow her blood work closely to ensure her liver and kidney values stabilize. She is still eating small amounts of food every few hours and she is drinking water nicely now," the shelter said.

They thanked everyone who has been supportive of Hope and said they are accepting donations for her medical care.

A fundraiser for the dog will be held at Frisco’s Pizza in New Haven on Sunday.

For more information on attending the fundraiser, visit Frisco’s Pizza’s Facebook page here.

Donations can be made at branfordanimalshelter.org and then click on donate. Or you can mail donations to DCAS 749 East Main St Branford,CT 06405.

