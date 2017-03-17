2 people injured after armed carjacking in East Hampton

Two people were injured after an armed carjacking in East Hampton on Friday afternoon. (WFSB)

Police are searching for the people responsible for an armed carjacking in East Hampton on Friday afternoon.

The incident started when a woman left her running at the end of her driveway on Haddam Neck Road around 3 p.m. The victim told police that as she was walking towards her home, she saw someone running to her car.

The woman and her friend tried to stop the suspect and were able to take the man out of the vehicle, according to police.

However, police said the suspect had a handgun and started a fight with the other two people. The woman and her friend “suffered minor injuries” before the suspect fled the area in the vehicle.

The vehicle was located on Basket Shop Road a short distance away from the scene.

After a search of the area with canine teams from East Hampton and the Connecticut State Police, the suspect was not located in the surrounding area.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the East Hampton Police Department at 860-267-9922.

