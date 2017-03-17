Woman crashes into Southbury snow bank, flees with child in car

State police said a driver who car had crashed into a Southbury snow bank fled before crashing into a police cruiser.

Officials said Yavonda Bradley,43, of Danbury had lodged in a snow bank on Southford Road.

State police said officers helped her break her car free from the snow when she drove off at a high rate of speed and engaged police in a pursuit on Route 67 southbound.

The pursuit was broken off because there was a child in the vehicle, according to state police.

State police said five minutes later, Southbury officers saw the vehicle driving north on Route 67 and merged onto I-84 eastbound, going the wrong way.

Bradley then corrected herself and entered exit 15 the correct way, police said.

Three Southbury officers followed the vehicle onto I-84, along with a Connecticut State Police cruiser, according to officials.

State police said Bradley then accelerated and struck a Southbury officer's cruiser.

They said Bradley then lost control of her vehicle and hit a tractor trailer.

Bradley and the child passenger were transported for evaluation, according to state police.

The incident is still under investigation and charges are pending.

