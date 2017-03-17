PD: Tractor trailer damaged by flying ice

The state pretty much went back to normal on Wednesday after Storm Eugene dumped several inches of snow across the state on Tuesday.

The state pretty much went back to normal on Wednesday after Storm Eugene dumped several inches of snow across the state on Tuesday.

A woman is okay after ice missiles broke through her windshield on Wednesday (WFSB)

A woman is okay after ice missiles broke through her windshield on Wednesday (WFSB)

Snow is expected to fall this weekend in Connecticut.

Snow is expected to fall this weekend in Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police are urging drivers to clear off their motor vehicles after Blizzard Eugene dropped snow and ice on the state earlier this week.

Three days after the storm, a piece of ice smashed through the windshield of a tractor-trailer on the westbound side of Route 6 in Andover.

State Police were using the incident to remind drivers to clear their vehicles especially with another storm on the way this weekend.

Fines for not clearing vehicle roofs or windshields range from $92 to $120. It is $92 for an obstructed view and $120 is for uncleared snow/ice.

Connecticut State Police said there were violators on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Please remember to remove the snow and ice from your entire vehicle prior to driving. #cttraffic pic.twitter.com/SXg79Ffmur — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 15, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.