PD: Tractor trailer damaged by flying ice

Tractor trailer's windshield damaged by flying ice in Andover on Friday. (CT State Police) Tractor trailer's windshield damaged by flying ice in Andover on Friday. (CT State Police)

    Friday, March 17 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-03-17 10:50:36 GMT
    Friday, March 17 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-03-17 23:18:48 GMT

    Wednesday, March 15 2017 4:52 AM EDT2017-03-15 08:52:57 GMT
    Wednesday, March 15 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-03-15 21:17:32 GMT
ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) -

Connecticut State Police are urging drivers to clear off their motor vehicles after Blizzard Eugene dropped snow and ice on the state earlier this week. 

Three days after the storm, a piece of ice smashed through the windshield of a tractor-trailer on the westbound side of Route 6 in Andover.

State Police were using the incident to remind drivers to clear their vehicles especially with another storm on the way this weekend

Fines for not clearing vehicle roofs or windshields range from $92 to $120. It is $92 for an obstructed view and $120 is for uncleared snow/ice. 

Connecticut State Police said there were violators on Tuesday and Wednesday

