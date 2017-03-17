Apple Barrel at Lyman Orchards reopens for season

Apple Barrel at Lyman Orchards reopened for the season on Friday. (WFSB)

With Eugene in the rearview, Lyman Orchards celebrated the opening of their famous apple barrel bakery, cafe and market on Friday. Eyewitness News went to check it out and talk to them about how Mother Nature has treated the crops this winter.

From apples to pies and donuts, the Apple Barrel at Lyman Orchards was back open for the season.

For months, people were clamoring for their favorites, the opening a small sign that spring is on it its way.

"It doesn't look like it but spring is going to be here on Monday so we're open,” John Lyman, who is executive vice president, secretary and treasurer of Lyman Orchards, said. “We're open for the season so we're pretty excited."

While last year the peach crop was obliterated thanks to Mother Nature, this year John Lyman said they're cautiously optimistic.

"Normally things even out,” John Lyman said. “Last year was a real abhorration to have a complete loss of a peach crop and we're hopeful that won't happen again."

Now the tenth generation owned family orchard is keepings its eyes to the sky and hoping the weather cooperates, Lyman said the later the spring, the better.

"I know we've heard from a lot of people because they really missed the peaches last year. We missed the peaches so we're looking forward to have a good peach crop this year."

The apple barrel is open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To kick off this opening weekend, Lyman Orchards will be offering a free cup of coffee with every purchase.

"OMG they're amazing. The chocolate igloo is my favorite thing here." Maggie Busey, of Middlefield, said.

Lyman Orchards said Blizzard Eugene was not hurtful to their crops.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.