CT lawmakers optimistic about crumbling foundations assistance

Connecticut homeowners and lawmakers are hopeful that they could eventually provide financial help to homeowners experiencing failing foundations. (WFSB)

Lawmakers from northeastern and central Connecticut say they're optimistic legislation will pass this session that could eventually provide financial help to homeowners experiencing failing foundations.

Linda Tofolowsky has a home in Tolland that has crumbling foundation.

"We are told we would have to move out of the house if we didn't fix it right away,” Tofolowsky said.

Not too long after moving into her home, Tofolowsky said she saw she had a problem in her basement.

Tofolowsky was one of the first homeowners who identified that she had a crumbling foundation in 1993. She had to take out a $70,000 loan, which she's still paying off.

"This is the architecture,” state Sen. Tim Larson (D-East Hartford) said. “This is going to be flexible. We hope to add more funding resources."

Several bills addressing the problem are moving their way through the General Assembly, including one proposal that would create a Crumbling Foundations Assistance Fund. The account would be partly funded by a new $12 surcharge on homeowners and renters policies.

"We have some ownership in this as a state and that needs to be corrected," state Rep. Tim Ackert (R-Coventry) said.

Democratic Sen. Cathy Osten said Friday she's "absolutely thrilled" lawmakers have come so far this session, saying there's a "framework for a solution." However, she and others agree the federal government also needs to provide financial assistance.

"I am thrilled so many are coming forward and there's some interest," homeowner Cecily England.

England said she couldn't put on an addition because the foundation underneath was unsafe.

"We have lost most of our life's savings and what we need now is help from someone," England said.

Also, Friday, a legislative committee forwarded bills creating regulations for the fund and test for pyrrhotite in concrete mix. The mineral has been blamed for the crumbling foundations.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.