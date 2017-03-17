Weather impacts downtown Hartford businesses

Snow and frigid temperatures have negatively impacted downtown businesses in Hartford. (WFSB)

The recent snowfall and cold temperatures have been rough on downtown Hartford businesses.

Last weekend's frigid weather kept some from going to the St. Patrick's Day Parade and snow was creating parking problems.

Eyewitness News found out a few businesses are on the rebound.

Vaughans the Irish pub was a popular spot on Friday especially since St. Patrick's Day.

"We can come out and make the best, the best of the situation,” Kyle Hinds, of Bloomfield said. “It's good to see a lot of people come out."

But the St. Patrick's Day Parade wasn't so good for downtown businesses. The main reason was the cold temperatures. Bands cancelled and some decided to skip it.

"It’s unfortunate the route itself didn't get much attention and the crowds weren't what they were,” Vaughan's Manager Erin Sweeney said.

Volunteers were getting the streets ready for the weekend. Downtown business owners said they're counting on more festivities this weekend with the O-Hartford 5 K Race in downtown.

For a barber shop on Pratt Street, snow does make a difference for some of their customers.

"When there is all that snow on the streets and no parking and one way streets, people get discouraged,” Robert Reali with Professional Barber Shop said.

