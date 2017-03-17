People injured in serious crash in Voluntown

The Life Star medical helicopter was called to the scene of serious crash in Voluntown on Friday evening, authorities said.

People were reportedly ejected from the vehicle after a crash on Pendleton Hill Road around 7 p.m.

The extent of injuries was unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

To check the traffic in the area, click here.

Stay with Eyewitness News on air and online for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.