Delivery driver beaten and robbed in New Britain

A delivery driver was beaten and robbed in New Britain. (WFSB)

A delivery worker was attacked in New Britain on Wednesday night.

Police were called to Long Swamp Road where an innocent woman was found in the street with broken bones in her face.

“If you're going to rob someone, just rob them. For someone to be in her face is just horrible, it's despicable,” neighbor Victoria Emmons said.

She was cut on her head and had two black eyes. Police initially thought she slipped in the snow, but once at the hospital, they learned this was no fall.

Doctors said she was beaten while bringing food to homes.

“There's a lot of kids here and a lot of families and it felt safe to me but hearing about this, I'm shocked,” Emmons said.

Police then learned the victim is a delivery driver. They won't say where she works, but did say the 45-year-old was on the clock when she was viciously robbed.

The fact that there's people around here who will come and attack you is terrifying.

While neighbors are fearing their safety, Eyewitness News went to representatives of the building owners, Carrabetta. They said they do what they can to ensure safety by patrolling during the day and Carrabetta said they're looking for help at night.

“If the city did more patrolling wherever it's needed, things like this shouldn't happen,” David Villanueva, who was a property manager, said. “But of course, they cannot be everywhere also.”

The victim was expected to survive. If you know anything, you're urged to contact New Britain Police Department at 860-826-3000.

