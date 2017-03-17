Hebron Maple Festival affected by snow, will go on as planned

The Hebron Maple Festival is scheduled for this weekend and even though the maple producers are facing some challenges, they are prepared for the weekend.

Bill Proulx has been tapping trees and making maple syrup for 25 years. His shop is one of three taking part in the Hebron Maple Festival.

"It's probably the strangest season I've seen, Proulx said.

Producers experienced warm weather in the beginning of the season. The severe cold has burned syrups producers in the state.

Proulx said his production will likely drop 60% because of the cold weather.

There's no concern that possible snow for the upcoming weekend and freezing temperatures would keep crowds away from the Hebron site.

"People still come, unless it's a blizzard, people still come and have a good time," Proulx said.

Organizers will also be handing out maps to sugar houses in Hebron and River's Edge in Ashford.

Syrup makers like Proulx may not have enough sap to boil for what should be hundreds of guests because it's stuck in the trees with no thaw in sight.

"You really are at Mother Nature's mercy, Proulx said.

Even if snow rears its head again this weekend, organizers said it won't hamper their efforts in Hebron.

Organizers said that even though there is snow in the parking lots, it's been pushed off enough to have the festival outside as planned.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.