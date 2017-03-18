Hartford teenager shot and killed

Hartford police said a teenager was shot and killed Friday night.

Officials responded around 9:30 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the head inside a property on Garden Street.

Police said Keon Huff Jr., 15, of Hartford, was found suffering from a gun shot wound to the head and was later pronounced dead.

It is unclear whether he was transported to a hospital.

Police said Huff lived on Garden Street, but it is unclear what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and they are conducting an active investigation, according to officials.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

