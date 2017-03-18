Scattered snow showers in the forecast for Saturday night

Overnight scattered snow showers will bring than less an inch to most of the state. (WFSB)

The threat of major impending snow is lessening for most of the state.

Meteorologist Melissa Cole is not forecasting more than an inch of snow, but says a coating is likely especially for Western Connecticut.

However, she said, once the sun sets and temperatures drop, slick spots on the roads in higher elevations is likely.

As for the timing of the storm, Cole said, late Saturday evening into Sunday, snow showers will move into the state, but will taper off during the early morning hours on Sunday, which will make way for parting clouds and sunshine.

