Largest marijuana bust executed in Plymouth’s history on Friday

Plymouth police executed the largest marijuana bust in the town’s history on Friday afternoon seizing 232lbs of marijuana.

The seizure took place at 480 South Eagle Street in Terryville.

Police also took possession of $22,894 in cash along with various other drug and paraphernalia, including packaging material and money counting machines.

