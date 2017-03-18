Man stabbed outside New London bar after intervening in fight

A man is in serious, but non-life-threatening condition, after suffering a stab wound while he was trying to stop a fight outside a bar on Friday evening.

The stabbing took place at Dockside Bar on 36 Bank Street in New London when a fight between two groups of people became physical in a nearby alleyway.

The victim, police said, intervened to stop the fight and was wounded in the process. The victim was stabbed in the back and retreated to the bar after members of the group fled the scene.

Police said all of those involved knew each other, but police are searching for those responsible for the stabbing.

Anyone who has information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department's Detective Division at 860-447-1481.

