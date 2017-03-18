East Windsor Police issue warning on low tire pressure

Police in East Windsor are encouraging residents to take heed in a symbol that illuminates on your car’s dashboard.

They said in a Facebook post that ignoring your car’s “low tire pressure” symbol when it appears could result in a flat tire.

They said that tire pressure drops between one to two pounds for every 10 degree drop in temperature – which can make a difference for a motorist who has not filled up his or her car's tires since the summer.

Officers in East Windsor stopped a driver who lost a tire on his car, but was not aware of it, resulting in a sound resembling that of a shovel scraping asphalt.

Police said driving on the road with a missing tire is very dangerous and can result in an issuance of a summons to court for reckless driving.

