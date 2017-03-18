Police investigate shooting at Meriden bar

Officers were alerted that a shooting occurred at a bar in Meriden when a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck arrived at Midstate Medical Center on Friday morning.

The 29-year-old man was transported via Life Star to an area trauma center where he remains in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

It was determined by police that the shooting took place inside the "105 Restaurant and Lounge" on 105 Colony Street at about 1:45 a.m.

Police said it does not appear there are any injuries to other patrons.

Police are investigating and encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Erik Simonson at (203) 630-6318.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved