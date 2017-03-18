Two cars stolen from driveways overnight in Guilford

Police in Guilford are investigating two stolen cars that were stolen from driveways on Saturday night.

In each incident, police said, the cars were unlocked and with the keys inside.

Police said the suspects are described as young, black males.

Police are reminding residents to remove any valuables from their cars and to always lock car doors.

Anyone with any information are encouraged to call the Guilford Police Department at 203-453-8061.

