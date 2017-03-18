PD: Teen killed in Bridgeport shooting

An 18-year-old has died after he was shot in the head on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting took place at 1:55 p.m. on Saturday in the rear of the 201 Bretton Street apartment complex.

Police said Gregory Francilme was shot once in the head, and was transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center where he died.

Another victim was shot multiple times and was also transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center. Police said he is expected to survive.

Police have identified a person of interest in the shooting and expect an arrest to be made.

Detectives are investigating to identify the suspect responsible for the shooting. Any person with information about this crime is asked to call police at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

