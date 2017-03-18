Woman found dead inside home where fire sparked

The North Haven Fire Department is on scene of a house fire on Cooper Rd on Saturday evening. (WFSB)

A woman was found dead inside a North Haven home that caught fire Saturday night.

The fire broke out at a home on Cooper Road.

A North Haven firefighter told Eyewitness News that a person was found dead inside the home, but would not confirm any identification, or if the fire was the cause of the death.

"First units arrived on scene found heavy fire and smoke throughout the house,” said North Haven Deputy Fire Chief, Dave Marcarelli.

Neighbors said they saw smoke and flames and tried to get into the home to help the elderly woman, but it was too late.

Eyewitness News was told the dispatch center received a 911 call from a neighbor who said an older lady lives at the residence alone.

"We pounded on it and opened the door and it just hit us and we were yelling to see if we could hear anybody but we didn't hear anything,” said a neighbor.

The caller, who spoke with Eyewitness News, said she pushed open the front door to the home, but was confronted with heavy, black smoke.

Neighbors said the woman lived alone after having lost her husband a year or two ago.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

