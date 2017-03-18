Tolls on the horizon for Connecticut residents

Connecticut residents have not seen them in the state since the late 1980s but highway tolls could be coming back.

A bill that could lead to electronic tolls was passed by the Transportation Committee on Friday afternoon.

Interstate 95 before the Baldwin Bridge in Old Saybrook was one site along with other locations, where toll booths were present. The removal of toll booths was implemented after a fiery crash in Stratford in 1983 that killed 7 people.

Using systems to collect payment through EZ passes and video equipment that would snap pictures of a driver’s license plate and bill the drivers later, like Massachusetts, is gaining traction in the state legislature.

The bill heads to the House of Representatives, but not without strong debate. Critics of the bill say residents already pay enough in taxes.

“We do have a lot of commuters through the state, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts,” said North Stonington resident, Steve Kumpf.

“They drive right through. I don't know it's not great, but I guess it's one thing.”

Most of the drivers that Eyewitness News spoke to seemed resolved that Connecticut may have to bring back tolls to pay for the aging roads, but they wonder at what cost.

"I can see both sides of it, but really what it comes down to is what is it really going to cost to go through our state,” said North Stonington resident, Chris Farinha.

It remains to be seen how much the tolls would cost or when the charges would affect drivers.

