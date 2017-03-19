New Haven man killed in North Haven crash

A section of I-91 north in North Haven has reopened following a deadly multiple-car crash Sunday morning.

State police said three cars were involved in the crash early Sunday morning, around 2:40 a.m. on I-91 northbound near exit 11.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Several people were taken to the hospital.

A New Haven man was killed in the crash. He was identified as 34-year-old Benjamin Franklin Morant Jr.

It is unclear what caused the crash, but police are investigating.

