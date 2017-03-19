Police look for person who set fire at Bristol auto parts shop

Bristol police continue to investigate a fire at an auto parts shop that they are calling suspicious at this time.

The fire happened at Ross Autoparts at 470 Terryville Ave., around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The owner said 16 cars caught on fire.

There was a gate at the facility that was closed with a lock, but the owner said whoever set the fire was so brazen they actually jumped over the gate to get inside.

"It's very upsetting," said Dan Picarelli, Ross' Auto Parts owner, who added that he would have gotten $400 per car.

Firefighters were careful when fighting the fire to not get too close and took all the safety precautions concerning any liquids, fuels or gases.

No injuries were reported, but the business will take a hit to the tune of more than $6,000.

"They damaged all the parts that I could have sold so down the road it affects it," Picarelli said.

Police said the fire was set on purpose in three different spots in the yard, causing one big mess.

Investigators are checking foot prints in the snow, and looking at surveillance video, but it doesn't show the back area where the cars were located on Sunday morning.

Police are also looking into whether a fire last Thursday night could be connected. That fire happened less than one mile up the road from the auto parts store at the abandoned Oz Gedney Factory in Terryville.

Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 584-3011.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.