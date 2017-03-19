PD: Man facing drug, weapons charges following domestic disturbance

A New Jersey man is facing domestic violence charges following an incident in New London early Sunday morning.

Police were called to a home on Federal Street around 4 a.m. for the report of a domestic disturbance involving a gun.

Officers arrested 30-year-old Edwin Caraballo, and charged him with third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, risk of injury to a minor, criminal possession of a firearm, and several drug charges.

He is being held on a $275,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.