Police: Man burglarized home and punched homeowner

A Monroe resident is facing charges following a dispute that happened in Newtown on Saturday.

Police arrested Brian Anthony Carriero, 18, and charged him with first-degree burglary, disorderly conduct, and third-degree assault.

The incident happened at a home on Elizabeth Street in Newtown around 3 a.m. where a resident said Carriero and another teen broke into her home and assaulted her companion and punched him in the face.

Police said the teens and the victims know each other.

A 17-year-old is facing charges as well.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

