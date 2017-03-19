Hearing set on release of video showing student's death

A judge is set to hear arguments on whether to prohibit the public release of a surveillance video that shows a University of Connecticut student getting run over and killed by a campus fire department vehicle.

Several news organizations have requested the release of the video, which shows the October accident that killed 19-year-old sophomore Jeffny Pally, of West Hartford.

Pally's parents are asking a judge to bar release of the recording, saying it would cause them anguish. They're suing UConn.

A Hartford Superior Court judge has scheduled a hearing Monday.

Authorities say Pally fell asleep in front of the fire department after drinking alcohol. A department SUV accidentally ran over her while responding to what turned out to be a false alarm.

