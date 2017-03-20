Hearing held to 'retool' Early Inmate Release program

While it may be a program to encourage good behavior, critics said some offenders who use it are ending up back in prison.

A hearing took place on Monday in Hartford to retool the state's Early Inmate Release program.

The program was already revamped last year. Before that, all eligible offenders got five days of credit per month.

This legislative session, Republicans proposed a the bill to add restrictions for violent offenders that seeks to deny any credits.

Under the proposal, violent offenders would be ineligible to earn credit to reduce their sentences.

"Listen, we live in a world where terrible things happen every single day," said Gov. Dannel Malloy. "We should do everything in our power to make that less likely to happen, and I think in Connecticut, we're doing that. That's why crime is at a 50 year low. And violent crime is dropping faster in Connecticut than any other state in the nation"

Currently, inmates considered “low security” risks earn the greatest credits while higher risk offenders earn the least.

The credits lead to between two and five days off sentences per month served.

The public hearing started at 11 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

