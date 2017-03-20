Spring into spring with some delicious deals and freebies

Folks looking to put winter behind them can spring into spring with a few freebies and deals on Monday.

A few companies are celebrating the first official day of spring, which began at 6:29 a.m., Eastern Standard Time.

Dairy Queen is giving away free small vanilla ice cream cones.

It is also collecting donations for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals as part of the promotion.

Also getting into the spirit is Rita's Italian Ice.

For the 25th year in a row, the franchise said it is giving away Italian ice at its Hartford-area locations from noon until 9 p.m.

The locations include:

Rita's of West Hartford, 1134 New Britain Avenue West Hartford, CT, 06110

Rita's of Rocky Hill, 1783 Silas Deane Highway Rocky Hill, CT, 06067

Rita's of Farmington, 358 Scott Swamp Road Farmington, CT, 06032

Rita's of South Windsor, Town Center Plaza, 1735 Ellington Road Str. #1South Windsor, CT, 06074

Finally, Woody's Hot Dogs in Hartford is "rolling back the times" by offering 65 cent beef footlongs with the purchase of a beverage. Tax is not included.

Woody's posted the event to its Facebook page and said the promotion is to mark 40 years in business.

To celebrate that and the first day of spring, it's rolling back its hot dog price to what it was back in 1977.

On Monday, people were taking full advantage of the spring freebies.

Many were stopping by the Dairy Queen in Cromwell for a free ice cream cone on a beautiful day.

"It's so good, so refreshing ... who doesn't like ice cream," said Rebecca Violette, of Cheshire.

Anthony Matusik has owned the Dairy Queen on Shunpike Road for nearly a decade.

He said they have participated in Free Cone Day for three years now and it has only grown year after year.

While also capitalizing on the deal, the facility also was collecting donations for Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

From the time that they opened up at 10:30 a.m. to the time they close at 10 p.m., they will give out 3,000 cones at the Cromwell Dairy Queen.

