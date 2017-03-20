Man held on $2.5 M bond after armed home invasion in Hamden

Perry Deshazo was being held on a $2.5 million bond after an armed home invasion in Hamden late Saturday night. (Hamden Police Department)

A 26-year-old man is being held on a $2.5 million bond after an armed home invasion in Hamden late Saturday night.

Officers were called to a reported abduction at an apartment on Goodrich Street around 11:30 a.m.

While police were outside the apartment, officers said they said the suspect, who was identified as Bridgeport resident Perry Deshazo, drove by the home.

Police said officers tried to stop the Nissan Altima that Deshazo was driving, but he continued driving. Police said he drove through several streets and ended up on a dead end part of Cherry Ann Street.

The vehicle was stopped by police and the victim of the abduction was found inside the Altima. Police said the victim was unharmed.

Deshaz, who police said was “known to carry firearms and reported to be armed with a knife,” was charged with home invasion and first-degree stalking as well as two counts of criminal violation of a protective order, first-degree threatening and kidnapping. Police said he was wanted on four arrest warrants for first-degree failure to appear.

Deshaz was scheduled to be arraigned in Meriden Superior Court on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.