PD: CT doctor's office receptionist wanted on ID theft, credit card fraud and forgery charges

The Norwalk Police Department is searching for a woman wanted for larceny, ID theft, credit card fraud and forgery.

Investigators said 35-year-old Rashel Williams, of Norwalk, was wanted for four arrest warrants. Police said Williams worked at a doctor's office in Norwalk as a receptionist. Williams was accused of stealing credit card numbers and check information of patients.

Police released a photo of Williams on Monday in hopes of leading to an arrest. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Norwalk Police Department at 203-854-3034 or by emailing dcisero@norwalkct.org. People can leave a tip by calling 203-854-3111, by clicking here or texting "NPD" into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637).

Police said all tips would be kept anonymous.

