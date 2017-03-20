Connecticut cities on list of those most and least affected by 'Trumpcare'

The Republican's answer to the Affordable Care Act, called the American Health Care Act, has a number of key differences that are likely to impact Americans' wallets.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com released a list on Monday of the cities most affected by the new plan, which some are calling "Trumpcare."

In order to gauge the AHCA’s impact on people who buy their own insurance, WalletHub said its analysts compared the differences in premium subsidies that the average households in 457 U.S. cities would receive under "Trumpcare" and "Obamacare."

Several Connecticut cities were listed. Here's how they ranked in terms of the average tax subsidies for first "Trumpcare" and then "Obamacare."

Cities most affected by 'Trumpcare' vs 'Obamcare' 25 Bridgeport $5,000 $7,685 44 Hartford $5,000 $6,842 57 New Haven $5,000 $6,411 59 Waterbury $5,000 $6,353 327 Stamford $5,000 $0 327 Danbury $5,000 $0 435 Norwalk $6,000 $0

See a slideshow of the cities here.

According to estimates by the Congressional Budget Office, a nonpartisan group, the Republicans' proposal would raise the average health-insurance premium for an individual policyholder by 15 to 20 percent in one or two years and lower federal subsidies.

In contrast, the CBO projected that average "Obamacare" premiums would decrease 10 percent by 2026.

To read the the results of the complete study, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.