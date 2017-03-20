Putnam police seek jewelry store thief

Police in Putnam are hoping the public can help identify a man who burglarized a jewelry store in town.

They said the man hit the Abigail's Jewel Box on Main Street during the early morning hours of Monday.

He forced his way into the building and took a number of items.

Police described the suspect as a man who wore glasses and had a heard.

They released a surveillance photo of him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Putnam police at 860-928-6565.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.