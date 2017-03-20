Gas prices hold steady for first day of spring

Gasoline prices typically rise this time of year.

Not as of Monday, according to AAA.

The auto club said prices are remaining relatively stable.

Connecticut's average price for a gallon of regular gas is $2.39.

It's actually down fractions of a penny from Sunday and last week. It's also down 3 cents from a month ago.

Here's how they appear in the state's largest metro areas:

Bridgeport - $2.46

Hartford - $2.36

New Haven/Meriden - $2.37

New London/Norwich - $2.34

That's compared to the current national average of $2.29.

AAA said the bad news, however, is that the Connecticut price is 40 cents more than what it was at this point last year.

That put Connecticut among states with the top 10 largest yearly increases.

The states with the least expensive gas markets include South Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama.

The most expensive markets are in Washington, Utah and Alaska. Connecticut is 10th.

