Snow removal argument leads to threatening arrest in Westport

It started as an argument about removing snow and escalated into an assault and threat, according to Westport police.

They said they arrested 41-year-old Sammy Alanz of Trumbull on first-degree threatening and third-degree assault charges.

Alanz owns the Wine Bar, which is near where the incident happened.

Police said they received a call that a gun may have been involved in a disturbance on Main Street around 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

The victim told officers that Alanz pushed him to the ground following the argument.

Alanz got on top of the victim, pointed to his waist and yelled about killing him.

As police were interviewing the victim, Alanz came out of the Wine Bar, at which point he was identified by the victim.

Alanz was handcuffed and questioned.

Police said he denied having a weapon; however, officers searched him and found a loaded magazine in his pocket. It had six bullets in it.

He still denied having a gun.

Police said they found one in the business. It matched the magazine.

It was seized and Alanz was taken into custody.

He was transported to the Westport Police Department and held on a $5,000 bond.

He's due in Norwalk Court on March 27.

