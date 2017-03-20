Man dies after deadly crash in Southington

The passenger in a Lexus died after a two-vehicle crash in Southington early Sunday morning.

Jimmy Cintron-Guzman died after police he was involved in a crash on West Street near the intersection of West Queen Street around 2:15 a.m.

Police said Carlos Barrios was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on West Street near the West Queen Street while Jason Dominguez was driving a Lexus ES300 westbound on West Queen Street into the intersection of West Street.

Police said the Lexus ES300 “struck on the passenger side of the vehicle by the Nissan Altima as it traveled into the intersection. “

Cintron-Guzman was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital where police said he later died. Dominguez was taken to St. Francis Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Barrios was taken to the Waterbury Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Southington Police Department at 860- 621-0101 or email at tatterrato@southingtonpolice.org.

