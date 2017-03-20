Salvage yard fire ignited after employee cut car's gas tank - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Salvage yard fire ignited after employee cut car's gas tank

Crews worked to put out a fire at a salvage yard in Waterbury (WFSB) Crews worked to put out a fire at a salvage yard in Waterbury (WFSB)
Smoke could be seen miles away from a fire at a salvage yard in Waterbury on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported at Brookside Auto Salvage in Waterbury on Greystone Road Extension around 2:15 p.m. It's located on the Plymouth line.

Waterbury's fire chief said it started when a worker tried using a power saw to cut a gas tank out of a car and fumes in the tank ignited.

"It appears the preliminary report is that an employee of the scrapyard was trying to cut a gas tank with a sawzall, apparently the sawzall sparked the metal and whatever fumes were in the tank ignited. Certainly we don't recommend that people do that for obvious reasons as a result. Fortunately the individual was not injured, which is a miracle in and of itself," Waterbury Fire Chief David Martin said.

The fire engulfed a pile of abandoned vehicles and old metal scrap. There were no structures involved or close by.

Crews were having a challenging time getting their equipment and trucks down the dirt road, as it is muddy. Terryville and Plymouth fire crews were assisting.

There were no injuries reported. 

There was a lot unknown to firefighters, including propane tanks, tires and magnesium that could explode. Firefighters were trying to keep a safe distance back while fighting the fire.

