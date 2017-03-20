Lawsuit against Madison hotel headed to trial

A lawsuit against the Madison Beach Hotel is headed to trial (WFSB)

Along the shoreline, there’s a battle over a beach-front hotel and how some claim their quality of life is hurt when the hotel holds events outside.

The lawsuit was brought forward by a group of neighbors against the Madison Beach Hotel and the town, and it is now heading to trial.

The issues are a grassy strip and town park behind the hotel.

Residents don't like the fact the hotel is showing movies and holding concerts outside. They said its noisy, brings too much traffic, and violates the town's zoning laws.

"I think the concerts are great for the community,” said Maureen Bloom, who said she enjoys the free concerts hosted by the hotel, but understands why it might not be as pleasing to others.

In 2015, a group of residents, most of them living on Middle Beach Road, brought a lawsuit against the Madison Beach Hotel, along with the town.

They've posted pictures on the Madison Beach Preservation Association's website.

They said by allowing the hotel to hold events outside on the grassy strip, while selling food and drink, it was breaking residential zoning restrictions.

Residents also complained about the traffic and parking problems that come with the events, and some said the hotel has taken retroactive steps to fix it, with valets.

After two years, the lawsuit is heading toward a trial with a date now set.

On Monday, the hotel's general manager said he couldn't speak about the lawsuit or the trial, but says the hotel is continuing to plan for its upcoming summer concert series.

Right now, the trial is set to begin in late June with jury selection.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.