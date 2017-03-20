Gun show canceled in Middletown

Vendors pulled out of a Connecticut gun show, which forced the organizers to cancel the event.

The spring gun show was supposed to be held the weekend of April 22 in Middletown.

New guidelines by the police department raised the cost for vendors to $3,000.

The new guidelines included background checks and notaries.

Organizers said they plan to move the show next year to avoid the fees and regulations.

