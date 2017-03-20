Recipe for mocktail Fruit Fizz

One of the drinks designed by AAA is called the Fruit Fizz. (AAA)

AAA is helping provide some delicious alternatives for designated drivers this March Madness. One of the drinks, they have designed is called the Fruit Fizz.

Here are the ingredients:

4 oz. Cranberry Juice

2 oz. Pineapple Juice

1 oz. OJ

Dash Grenadine

Sprite

Cherry

Orange

To make the drink:

Combine all ingredients expect for Sprite in a shaker and shake.

Fill the glass with Sprite

Garnish: cherry and orange

To see the full brochure from AAA on mocktails and ways to stay safe this March Madness, click here.

