Recipe for mocktail Fruit Fizz - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Recipe for mocktail Fruit Fizz

Posted: Updated:
One of the drinks designed by AAA is called the Fruit Fizz. (AAA) One of the drinks designed by AAA is called the Fruit Fizz. (AAA)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

AAA is helping provide some delicious alternatives for designated drivers this March Madness. One of the drinks, they have designed is called the Fruit Fizz. 

Here are the ingredients:

  • 4 oz. Cranberry Juice
  • 2 oz. Pineapple Juice
  • 1 oz. OJ
  • Dash Grenadine
  • Sprite 
  • Cherry
  • Orange

To make the drink:  

  • Combine all ingredients expect for Sprite in a shaker and shake. 
  • Fill the glass with Sprite 
  • Garnish: cherry and orange  

To see the full brochure from AAA on mocktails and ways to stay safe this March Madness, click here. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.