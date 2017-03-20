Norwich woman reported missing has been found - WFSB 3 Connecticut

A Norwich woman who had been missing for more than a week has been found safe.

Police were searching for Janet Santa, who was last seen at her home on March 11.

She had been considered "endangered." 

Norwich police said she was located safe and sound.

