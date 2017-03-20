Serious injury reported in Old Saybrook crash

A car and a tractor trailer crashed on Route 9 in Old Saybrook on Monday (iwitness photo)

A serious crash involving a tractor trailer is causing delays in the area of Route 9 south in Old Saybrook.

The crash between a car and a tractor trailer happened near Exit 1.

A serious injury was reported.

At about 9 p.m., police said the right lane was closed, however there was still access to both I-95 south and north.

