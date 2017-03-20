Bullet found inside Brooklyn school on Monday

Police are investigating after a bullet was found inside a school in Brooklyn on Monday.

The bullet was found on the floor in the hallway inside Brooklyn Middle School, which house grades five through eight. An unidentified student "picked up the bullet and immediately gave it a teacher," according to the principal's office.

"We did discover the student that brought it to school had found it in the woods and had brought to school and had forgotten all about it and it fell out of the notebook onto the floor," Interim Superintendent for Brooklyn Schools Mary Conway said.

The principal's office said that "all appropriate protocols were followed" and state police were called about the incident. After a thorough investigation, state police "determined that there were no threats and no weapons."

"We talked to several students and one did admit to having it," Conway said.

Police said the incident was reported to middle school parents through school messenger, which is a program that alerts parents to school cancellations and early dismissals.

Conway said there was no indication on their end that some parents didn't get the message. She maintained the health and safety of their students is their number one priority.

"We take this very seriously and that you should ever bring anything like this to school," Conway said.

Lisa Neal has three children who attend Brooklyn Middle School and was "scared" to learn about the bullet through social media.

"The principal notified the home of the parents by phone calls by email," Neal said. "I never got either. I found out by a Snapchat."

Neal said her daughter was part of a group chat on the app and she was later shown those messages detailing what was unfolding at the school.

"You just never know nowadays what really could happen," Neal said.

Connecticut State Police said this incident is an ongoing an active investigation.

