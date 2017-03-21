Sorority stripped of recognition, fraternity expelled following UConn student death

Two University of Connecticut Greek life organizations are being punished following the death of a student at an off-campus party.

Delta Gamma has closed the Epsilon Pi sorority chapter on the Storrs campus.

The national organization said it notified the chapter of its decision to revoke the charter on Monday.

UConn said it also issued sanctions on the chapter, including removing its recognition from the university.

“The tragic death of a new member greatly affected Delta Gamma Fraternity and caused council to reflect on the member experience at Epsilon Pi,” said fraternity president Stacia Rudge Skoog. “The decision to close a chapter is never easy, but council strongly feels it is in the best interest of the chapter and University of Connecticut community.”

The fraternal organization said new information discovered during a recent University investigation into an unregistered event, coupled with repeated policy violations over the last several years, led council to the decision to close the chapter indefinitely.

The decision comes on the heels of the death of 19-year-old Jeffny Pally, a sophomore who was part of the organization. Pally was run over after she was found to be sitting on the ground outside a university fire department.

The Connecticut State Police launched an investigation into the crash and received information Pally was at an off campus party prior to the incident and had been drinking.

In addition to the sanctions against Delta Gamma, UConn notified the Kappa Sigma fraternity that it has been permanently expelled from the school with no chance to reorganize on campus.

Kappa Sigma and Delta Gamma are both mentioned in an arrest warrant that charged six students with alcohol-related offenses related to the off-campus party at which Pally was said to have been drinking.

The following UConn students were arrested:

Patrick Callahan, 21, of Mansfield, charged with permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol.

Matthew Moll, 21, on Mansfield, charged with permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol.

Austin Custodio, 21, of Pine Bush, NY, charged with sale/delivery to minors.

Dominci Godi, 21, of Bolton, charged with sale/delivery to minors.

Dylan Moose, 22, of Mansfield, charged with permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol.

Jonathan Polansky, 22, of Beverly, Ma, charged with permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol.

Delta Gamma has been on and off status with the fraternity and university since spring 2014 for risk management concerns and policy violations, officials said. These statuses mean that the chapter received more assistance and resources from the fraternity than the “average” chapter.

The chapter received 17 fraternity visitors since 2012.

UConn said in most cases fraternities or sororities are given an opportunity to reorganize on campus after several years if they follow prescribed steps, including regaining their national charter.

In this case, however, the university determined that Kappa Sigma will not have that opportunity given that it displayed "a pattern of behavior and organizational culture that has been dangerous to the members of the group as well as those associated with it."

Delta Gamma has been part of the university since 1983 and has initiated more than 1,000 women.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.