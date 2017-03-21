Quinnipiac telling its own Cinderella story

The Quinnipiac University women's basketball team stunned the Division I NCAA tournament by claiming victories over two key seeds.

The 12th-seeded Bobcats weren't expected to go very far, according to analysts.

"It's an unbelievable moment and I will never forget this moment of making the sweet 16," said Aryn McClure, a sophomore for Quinnipiac.

"So many emotions!" said Sidney Young Sr., a fan.

Fresh off its trip to Miami Beach, the team arrived at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Tuesday morning.

"I can't even tell you how excited I am," said Morgan Manz, a Southbury native and senior who plays for the Bobcats. "I'm so proud of our team."

Now, the team begins preparations for the next round.

Quinnipiac's first victory came against 5th-seeded Marquette. The margin was a narrow three points.

In the round of 32, another juggernaut awaited in the form of Miami.

QU shared the ball and was led by Manz, who drilled six three-pointers and put up a total of 22 points for her team.

The Bobcats won that matchup 85-78.

"I don't think either win was more surprising," Manz said. "I think we had a lot of confidence going in and we were just going to play it game-by-game. We came out with two wins and we can't be more excited."

Manz said she thinks the team surprised some people. With the way they played, however, the result of those games was not surprising.

"If anyone did a women's bracket, we definitely messed it up," she said.

Sidney Jones, a QU tennis player, said she's been following the action from campus in Hamden.

"I think it's great for this campus," she said. "I think we're finally starting to get to some recognition. I think these girls have worked really hard and they deserve it."

The team's biggest challenge of the tournament is up next in the sweet 16. It'll be playing top-seeded South Carolina in Stockton, CA.

The game should tip off around 4 p.m. on Saturday. It can be seen on ESPN.

