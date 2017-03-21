'Shots fired' investigation underway in Manchester

A police investigation is underway on Grove Street in Manchester. (WFSB photo)

Police in Manchester said they're trying to figure out who fired shots in a neighborhood.

They said they were called to Grove Street around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

A number of cruisers were spotted at the location.

Police said no one was hurt and they have no suspects at this point.

The investigation continues.

