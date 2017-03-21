Vacant house fire under investigation in West Hartford

Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a home on Boulevard. (WFSB photo)

Firefighters were called to a building fire in West Hartford early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at 1617 Boulevard in West Hartford during the overnight hours.

Dispatchers said the home was vacant.

The fire was quickly knocked down.

Its cause, however, remains under investigation.

