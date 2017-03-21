Connecticut not among states that highly depend on the federal government

When it comes to states that depend on the federal government, Connecticut is not among them.

That's why its residents pay higher taxes, according to the personal finance website WalletHub.com.

Tuesday, WalletHub released its list of 2017's most and least federally dependent states.

It put Connecticut at 42 out of 50.

The state is 19th in "return on taxes paid to the federal government," 48th in "federal funding as a share of state revenue" and 49th in "share of federal jobs."

WalletHub said with the tax deadline drawing near, it conducted an in-depth analysis to determine how much those states with the lowest tax rates rely on the U.S. compared to those with the highest.

It looked at returns on taxes paid, federal funding as a share of revenue and federal jobs in all 50 states.

The most dependent states include Kentucky, Mississippi and New Mexico.

The least dependent states are New Jersey, Minnesota and Delaware.

