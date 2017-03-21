PD: CT man threatens driver with replica firearm

Michael Fisher was arrested after police said he threatened another person with a replica firearm. (Windsor Locks Police Department)

A 48-year-old man was arrested after police said he threatened another person with a replica firearm in Windsor Locks on Monday night.

Michael Fisher, of Broad Brook, was charged with first-degree threatening and breach of peace along with motor vehicle charges. The arrest of Fisher comes after a motor vehicle crash on Concorde Way around 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers said that incident started when the victim was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Route 75 and Schoephoester Road. He told police that the vehicle, which was driven by Fisher, “bumped” into his vehicle.

As the victim said he was examining the damage to his vehicle, he told police that Fisher “suddenly backed up and fled the scene.”

The victim followed the vehicle onto Concorde Way where he “maneuvered his vehicle into a blocking position preventing the suspect from driving any further.”

The victim told police that Fisher walked towards his vehicle with what appeared to be a handgun in his hand.

“The suspect approached the victim’s driver side window while still brandishing the gun and told the victim to get out of his way so he could leave. The suspect then drove away,” police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Police used the vehicle description to locate Fisher at his home on Main Street in Broad Brook.

Officers surrounded the home and contacted Fisher. They found a “black replica pistol in plain view on a couch in the apartment.” Police said the gun was “designed to look like a Smith and Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun.”

The victim identified Fisher as the suspect in the incident and Fisher was arrested for the crime.

Fisher is being held on $50,000 bond. He is expected to be arraigned at Enfield Superior Court on Tuesday.

